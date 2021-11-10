Get To Know KYS FEST 2021 Performer Sincerest Don

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

KYS Fest 2021 is going live tonight at 8pm!! You will see exclusive performances from Wale, Skip Marley, DJ Chose, J.Howell and many more! Among those performing is Sincerest Don!

Sincerest Don is one of the illest rappers to come out of Virginia in a long time. His electric flows and classy beat choices put him in a class of his own. Respect is earned and not given. After putting in years of work, Don seems to be coming into form. His career resembles that of Damian Lillard in the NBA. Although he has been killing it in the game, it took a while for people to give him the respect he deserves. Learn more about him by listening to some of his music below…