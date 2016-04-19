Obamas To Dine With Prince William & Kate Middleton In London

Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will dine Friday in London with the Royal Family during a trip to reportedly lobby to keep the U.K. in the European Union, TIME magazine reports.

Obama is slated to make the appeal despite a warning from London Mayor Boris Johnson to avoid “wading into the debate,” the report says.

Politics aside, the Royals are excited about the visit, even sending out a tweet Monday to make the announcement:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will host President and Mrs Obama for dinner on Friday at Kensington Palace — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 18, 2016

During the visit, the president will share two of his meals with senior members of the Royal Family, according to CNN:

After a visit to Windsor Castle to deliver 90th birthday greetings to Queen Elizabeth II, Obama will meet for dinner with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at Kensington Palace in central London.

First lady Michelle Obama will join him for dinner, which the palace announced on Monday. It’s familiar territory for Mrs. Obama: She was a guest at a tea party there hosted by Prince Harry just last year.

It’s also not the first time the Obamas and the Cambridges have met in London. The last time the first couple traveled to the United Kingdom together, in 2011, they greeted the recently wed Kate and William at a reception in their honor at Buckingham Palace. A year later, Michelle Obama — traveling for the opening of the 2012 Olympics — had another chance to say hello to the couple.

The dinner with the Royals falls on the first night of Passover, prompting the president to move his yearly Seder to the following week, the White House says.

SOURCE: TIME, CNN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

