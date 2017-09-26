BMI Urban Showcase: Atlanta

BMI Urban Showcase: Atlanta

Photo by BMI Urban Showcase: Atlanta

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Rapper Young Dolph Shot Multiple Times In Hollywood

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment
BMI Urban Showcase: Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper Young Dolph was reportedly shot in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon. Dolph suffered multiple gunshot wounds but his injuries appear to be non-life threatening for now. According to TMZ, LAPD has already detained one person in connection with the shooting. Dolph is no stranger to violence this year. Back in February his SUV was shot at over 100 times while he was in Charlotte, N.C during CIAA weekend. Blac Youngsta turned himself in for the shooting in May after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Prayers up for Young Dolph

Source: TMZ

Related: Young Dolph Sends Shots At Yo Gotti

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

4 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Rapper Young Dolph Shot Multiple Times In Hollywood

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos