Netflix & Expensive: Streaming Platform Raising Prices In Biggest Increase Ever For The Company

“Netflix and chill” is about it get expensive.

The streaming giant announced on Tuesday that it will raise its prices by 13 percent to 18 percent, its biggest increase since the company launched. The most popular plan will move to $13 per month from $11. The least expensive plan will move to $9 per month. The premium ultra-high definition will jump to $16 per month from $14.

The new prices will immediately affect all new subscribers and then roll out to existing customers during the next three months.

The new influx of money will help to pay for Netflix’s huge investment in original content and help in the streaming war with competitors Amazon & Disney. So if you are sharing your passwords with someone they may need to go half.

