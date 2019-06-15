Voices: Ari Lennox “Shea Butter Grammy Nominee?”

Follow @939WKYS on Twitter and Instagram

Singer Ari Lennox is having an amazing 2019 after the release of her debut album “Shea Butter Baby.” The Washington, D.C. native blends Neo-Soul with new school vibes. “Shea Butter Baby” is the perfect album for the young millennial woman of today. Songs like “BMO” and “New Apartment” gives the feeling that Ari is a woman who knows what she wants, willing to get it but still show vulnerability and femininity.

ALSO WATCH Voices: Ari Lennox “From “Elephant Eyes” To “Shea Butter Baby”

In the latest episode of Voices, Lennox breaks down the process of creating her debut LP, talks about the songs “Chicago Boy,” “BMO” and “New Apartment” and the possibility of getting a Grammy nomination.

