Chicago native, Jennifer Hudson , will be the next star to honor the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Hudson will pay tribute to Kobe this Sunday during the NBA All-Star Game in her hometown of Chicago.

Hudson will hit the stage before the the player’s introductions. It was reported earlier this week that Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest during a private service.

