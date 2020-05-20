CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Blast Fat With This Week’s ‘Midday Workout’ With Jackie Paige

It’s time for a little Midday Workout! Today’s workout was designed to target the entire body for a total-body burn.

Equipment : Mat and a dumbbell

Perform each exercise for 45-60 second, moving on to the next exercise right after. Once you have completed all 5 moves, take a 30 second rest break. During this break keep your feet moving and grab a drink of water.

Repeat the circuit 4 to 5 times for a 20-25 minute, total body fat blasting at-home workout.

Remember to warm up and cool down for 5-10 minutes!

1. Toe Taps

2. Dumbbell Swings

3. Bear Crawl

4. Single-Leg Stabilization Hop Overs

5. Quadruped Arm/Opposite Leg

View this post on Instagram

🔥At Home Fat Blasting Workout🏡 _____ 💪🏾READY SET GO💪🏾 ______ 👭Tag a bestie so they can try! _______ Equipment: Mat and a dumbbell _______ Perform each exercise for 45-60 second, moving on to the next exercise right after. Once you have completed all 5 moves, take a 30 second rest break ( don’t forget to hydrate💦!) and repeat the circuit 4 to 5 times for a 20-25 minute total body fat blasting at-home workout. ____ Save now ✅workout later🏋🏽‍♀️!! * * * * #fitathome #gym #strongwomen #fitfortheculture #melaninfitness #fitchick #homeworkouts #girlswholift #dmv #melaninfit #afrofitness #blackgirlfitness #blackgirlswholift #paiges2fitness #jackiepaige #melaninfitspiation

A post shared by Jackie Paige (@lovejackiepaige) on

 

Be sure to tag me on social media( @LoveJackiePaige) doing today’s workout! If you want more workouts, like this one, or if you want to join me for a live workout following me on social! 

At- Home Workouts , Jackie Paige , Midday Workout , Paiges2fitness , Workout

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 29th)
DJ Gemini Sits With Fat Trel
50 photos
More From KYSDC
Videos
Close