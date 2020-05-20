Blast Fat With This Week’s ‘Midday Workout’ With Jackie Paige

It’s time for a little Midday Workout! Today’s workout was designed to target the entire body for a total-body burn.
Equipment : Mat and a dumbbell
Perform each exercise for 45-60 second, moving on to the next exercise right after. Once you have completed all 5 moves, take a 30 second rest break. During this break keep your feet moving and grab a drink of water.
Repeat the circuit 4 to 5 times for a 20-25 minute, total body fat blasting at-home workout.
Remember to warm up and cool down for 5-10 minutes!
1. Toe Taps
2. Dumbbell Swings
3. Bear Crawl
4. Single-Leg Stabilization Hop Overs
5. Quadruped Arm/Opposite Leg
View this post on Instagram
🔥At Home Fat Blasting Workout🏡 _____ 💪🏾READY SET GO💪🏾 ______ 👭Tag a bestie so they can try! _______ Equipment: Mat and a dumbbell _______ Perform each exercise for 45-60 second, moving on to the next exercise right after. Once you have completed all 5 moves, take a 30 second rest break ( don’t forget to hydrate💦!) and repeat the circuit 4 to 5 times for a 20-25 minute total body fat blasting at-home workout. ____ Save now ✅workout later🏋🏽♀️!! * * * * #fitathome #gym #strongwomen #fitfortheculture #melaninfitness #fitchick #homeworkouts #girlswholift #dmv #melaninfit #afrofitness #blackgirlfitness #blackgirlswholift #paiges2fitness #jackiepaige #melaninfitspiation
Be sure to tag me on social media( @LoveJackiePaige) doing today’s workout! If you want more workouts, like this one, or if you want to join me for a live workout following me on social!