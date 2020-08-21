Shape & Tone Your Legs And Booty With This Midday Workout From Jackie Paige

After taking a jog this past Saturday, I decided to head back outside for a little workout. Adding a little sun in your day can really bring peace and brighten your day. Hope you enjoy today’s Midday Workout and be sure to step outside and get a little sun!

Equipment: A bench/step

Instructions: Complete each more for 45 seconds to one minute, moving on to the next move right after. Complete all four move and take a 30 second rest break. Repeat circuit 3 to 4 times.

1. Jump Ups

2. Power Step Ups

3. Bulgarian Split Squat ( Right & Left Leg)

4. Lateral Step Up Knee Drive ( Right & Left Leg)

If you enjoyed this workout, visit LoveJackiePaige.com for details on my personal training options, The 28-Day Turn The Paige Challenge and virtual classes. You can also find me on Instagram at Lovejackiepaige for more Midday Workouts.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: