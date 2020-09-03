Mark your calendars, as the 2020 Presidential Debate schedule has been released.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face-off for the first debate on September 29th in Cleveland, Ohio. The two will meet again in Miami, Florida on October 15th and again one last time in Nashville, Tennessee on October 22nd.

According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, each debate will last 90 minutes.

Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will will face-off October 7th in Salt Lake City.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: