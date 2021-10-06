Is Sincerest Don The New Voice Of The DMV?

The east coast is a breeding ground for talent, from musicians to just pure artists. But, there is something special about those who come out of the DMV. This area has produced talents such as Wale, Fat Trell, Shy Glizzy, Rico Nasty, Air Lennox, just to name a few. And then there are those who you may not have heard of just yet!
Like Sincerest Don…the 28-year old SE native is yet another great to add to the list of upcoming talent out of the DMV. With his latest hit “Street Therapy” which by the way, reached over 1 million streams within the first two months of release. Sincerest Don is currently one of DMV’s top streaming artists. With his lyrics and instrumentation of his records. Sincerest Don has his site on being the best and most influential artist in the game!
And I was honored to have a 1 on 1 with him. Listen to our full conversation below…
WATCH SINCEREST DON PERFORM AT THE 3rd ANNUAL KYSFEST HERE
