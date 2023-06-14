Now that the NBA Season is over, the time has finally arrived that many people were highly anticipating. We are in the midst of trade season now. The upcoming NBA Draft Lottery helps in this regard. Many are wondering should the Wizards keep their number eight pick in this year’s draft. Many are wondering if it is time for a rebuild while many are wondering what veterans should the Wizards look into to compete now.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
The Washington Wizards truly have important decisions to make. The next couple of days and weeks are tremendously significant for the future of this team. One trending topic has been the decision of Bradley Beal.
Continue Reading On Inside The Wizards
See More Basketball News Here:
- Potential Bradley Beal Trade Is Gaining Legs For The Wizards
- Miami Heat Legend Udonis Haslem Speaks Up Against Ron DeSantis’ Book Bans & Gun Laws: “I’m Not Down With It”
- Drake Seeks Rare LeBron James Trading Card Worth Millions In New Netflix Series
- Brittney Griner On Playing Abroad: “I’m Never Going Overseas To Play Again Unless I’m Representing My Country At The Olympics”
- Jalen Rose Fires Back At Phil Jackson Over Anti Black Lives Matter Remarks: “Stop Watching Forever”
- Nike To Bring Back “Galaxy” Air Foamposite One In 2024
- Wizards Postgame March 26th Loss vs Toronto Raptors
- The Wizards Sweep The Spurs For 22-23 Season After Friday Night Victory [Wizards Postgame March 24th vs Spurs]
- The Wizards Now On An 3 Game Losing Streak [Wizards Postgame March 21st vs Orlando]
- VP Harris Gives Howard University’s Basketball Team Motivational Speech After NCAA Tournament Loss
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Queens Get The Money: Meet NYC Booty Banging Adult Star Moriah Mills [PHOTOS]
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
DC Young Fly Speaks Out Via Instagram Regarding Jacky Oh’s Death ‘You Are The Greatest Mother I Know’
-
Report: Kyrie Irving is Asking LeBron James to Leave Lakers, Join Him in Dallas
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Nicki Minaj Gives Us A Photo Dump... Of Her DUMP [Photos]
-
[UPDATED] Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Tour After Twitter Spat With Fans