Metropolitan AME Church Awarded $1 Million After Black Lives Matter Banner Burned By Proud Boys During Protest

A judge awarded over $1 million to an AME Church that sued the far-right Proud Boys for burning a Black Lives Matter banner during a 2020 protest. The ruling also prohibits the group and its leaders from approaching the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, making threats, or defaming the church or its pastor for five years.
The ruling was declared after the defendants failed to attend court to fight the case. The Proud Boys violated laws by trespassing and destroying religious property, as stated in the lawsuit filed by Metropolitan AME.
Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio admitted to setting fire to one banner and pleaded guilty to property destruction and attempted possession of a high-capacity magazine in July 2021, resulting in a sentence of over five months in jail.
