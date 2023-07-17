Listen Live
Amtrak Train Derails Inside Tunnel Near Union Station

Published on July 17, 2023

US-ECONOMY-TRANSPORT-AMTRAK-CHICAGO

Source: LUKE SHARRETT / Getty

A train from Amtrak has derailed inside a tunnel at Union Station. The incident was recorded at about 9 a.m. in the tunnel near the station’s entrance. Two cars have derailed but are still upright.

The train was occupied, according to officials, although the derailment was minimal. The autos were able to be boarded by firefighters. One person was being assessed. There were no additional injuries reported.

Southbound train service into and out of Union Station is now disrupted.

source: The DMV Daily

