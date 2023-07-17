93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A train from Amtrak has derailed inside a tunnel at Union Station. The incident was recorded at about 9 a.m. in the tunnel near the station’s entrance. Two cars have derailed but are still upright.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

The train was occupied, according to officials, although the derailment was minimal. The autos were able to be boarded by firefighters. One person was being assessed. There were no additional injuries reported.

Southbound train service into and out of Union Station is now disrupted.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Amtrak Train Derails Inside Tunnel Near Union Station was originally published on woldcnews.com