Possible Explosive Device Found in Fairfax County Shed

On Saturday afternoon, Fairfax County Police received a report about a potential explosive device found in a shed behind a house in Fairfax County. According to the Fairfax County Police, the device was located in the shed of a residence on Point Pleasant Drive in the 12800 block.

Upon investigation, the officers confirmed that the device was chemically inactive, and there was no discernible danger to the community.

source: The DMV Daily

If you need to report an emergency in Fairfax county, use the following contacts;

FOR EMERGENCIES CALL 911 For Non-Emergencies: 703-691-2131 For Out-of-Area Emergency: 703-691-2233 For Crime Solvers: FairfaxCrimeSolvers.org Anonymous text messages: ‘TIP187’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637) CrimeReports.com For Administrative Contacts, Click here

