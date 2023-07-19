On Saturday afternoon, Fairfax County Police received a report about a potential explosive device found in a shed behind a house in Fairfax County. According to the Fairfax County Police, the device was located in the shed of a residence on Point Pleasant Drive in the 12800 block.
Upon investigation, the officers confirmed that the device was chemically inactive, and there was no discernible danger to the community.
If you need to report an emergency in Fairfax county, use the following contacts;
FOR EMERGENCIES CALL 911
For Non-Emergencies: 703-691-2131
For Out-of-Area Emergency: 703-691-2233
For Crime Solvers: FairfaxCrimeSolvers.org
Anonymous text messages: ‘TIP187’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637)
For Administrative Contacts, Click here
Possible Explosive Device Found in Fairfax County Shed was originally published on woldcnews.com
