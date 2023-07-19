Listen Live
Possible Explosive Device Found in Fairfax County Shed

Published on July 19, 2023

Black shed in a backyard with green grass and wood fence

Source: NAKphotos / Getty

On Saturday afternoon, Fairfax County Police received a report about a potential explosive device found in a shed behind a house in Fairfax County. According to the Fairfax County Police, the device was located in the shed of a residence on Point Pleasant Drive in the 12800 block.

Upon investigation, the officers confirmed that the device was chemically inactive, and there was no discernible danger to the community.

source: The DMV Daily

If you need to report an emergency in Fairfax county, use the following contacts;

FOR EMERGENCIES CALL 911

For Non-Emergencies: 703-691-2131

For Out-of-Area Emergency: 703-691-2233

For Crime Solvers: FairfaxCrimeSolvers.org

Anonymous text messages: ‘TIP187’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637)

CrimeReports.com

For Administrative Contacts, Click here

Possible Explosive Device Found in Fairfax County Shed  was originally published on woldcnews.com

