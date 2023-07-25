Hyundai Offering Free Anti-Theft Technology To Some DC Drivers

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a partnership with Hyundai to deliver free anti-theft technology to drivers who own or lease specific vehicle brands and models.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

MPD and Hyundai representatives are sponsoring a multi-day clinic at RFK Stadium where D.C. drivers can get the new equipment installed by Hyundai specialists. They estimate that the service will take less than an hour.

The update would modify the controls on some Hyundai models with standard “turn-key-to-start” ignition systems so that locking the doors with the key fob will set the factory alarm and activate an “ignition kill” feature, preventing the car from being started if it is stolen.

The makes and models eligible for the free technology installation include:

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE: