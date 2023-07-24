On Thursday, a man and a woman were critically injured after nearly drowning at Theodore Hagans outdoor pool. The MPD was summoned to the pool at 5:00 p.m. to assist DC Fire & EMS. Jermaine Hunter, a bystander who was swimming at the time of the incident, put his head beneath the water and saw two people unconscious.
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
In nearly 10 feet of water, the man and woman were drowning. Hunter said that after the lifeguards went in and got the victims out, he jumped out of the pool to assist with CPR. They conducted chest compressions until the arrival of D.C. Fire and EMS.
D.C. Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Vito Maggiolo said the man and lady were resuscitated once first responders arrived. Both were then flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.
READ MORE:
- Beyoncé Paid Metro $100k To Operate An Extra Hour Due To Weather Delays At Her Concert
- Metro Employees Honored For Help Delivering Baby On Orange Line Train
- Beyoncé Slays In Balmain For The Beyhive During Renaissance World Tour Stop In D.C.
- Pedestrian Hit & Run Killed By Train In Montgomery County
- Maryland State Fair To Return For Three Weekends This Summer
- Former DC Deputy Mayor Sexually Harassed Second Employee
- A Tree In NE DC Fell On Apartments & Cars Causing For Evacuation After Storm
- Drake Brings Out Kevin Durant During DC Stop Of “It’s All A Blur Tour”
- D.C. Man Graduates High School Valedictorian After Living In Tent For Two Years
- Firefighters Rescue A Person Trapped In Metro Elevator 30 Feet Underground
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
2 Adults In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning In NE, DC Pool was originally published on mymajicdc.com
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Baby On Board! LaKeith Stanfield Reveals Marriage To Kasmere Trice And Their Newborn
-
Angus Cloud, Fan-Favorite Star of HBO’s Euphoria, Dead at 25
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Nicki Minaj Gives Us A Photo Dump... Of Her DUMP [Photos]
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Actor Kevin Spacey Cleared of All Sexual Assault Charges