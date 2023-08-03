Pedestrian Hit & Run Killed By Train In Montgomery County

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a train in Gaithersburg. According to authorities, the victim was hit by a heavy rail train behind Motel 6 near Quince Orchard Road.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the victim was pronounced dead with no other injuries. The inquiry is being led by CSX and the Montgomery County Police Department.

They say all trains will be shut down until the investigation is completed.

