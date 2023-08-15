Early Friday morning, Ricko Ford, 29, from Capitol Heights, and Wayne Pitt, 30, a resident of Gaithersburg, allegedly engaged in a peculiar carjacking incident involving a Ride-On Metro Bus in Wheaton. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on August 11 near Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
According to investigators, Ford and Pitt were picked up from the Glenmont Metro Station in Wheaton and informed the bus driver of their intention to travel to Greenbelt. When informed that the bus was en route to Montgomery Mall instead, the two men reportedly approached the driver and one of them declared their desire to take control of the bus.
Subsequently, the driver exited the bus and stepped away, allowing Ford and Pitt to make an attempt at driving away in the bus, as reported by the police. Within moments, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and discovered Ford and Pitt situated at the front of the bus, holding bottles of alcohol. Despite repeated orders from the police, the two individuals were apprehended and taken into custody.
Following their arrest, Ford and Pitt were transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where they faced charges for their actions.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- Loudoun County Public School Employees To Receive Minimum 5% Pay Raise Under 2024 Budget
- Trayon White Calls On National Guard For Help As Violence Increases In DC
- DC Doggy Day Care Owner Permanently Closes NE Location After Flash Floods Lead To Loss of Several Dogs
- Intoxicated Carjackers Attempt To Steal Ride-On Bus In Wheaton
- Nationals Park Nominated For Best Stadium Food
- MCPS Launches Enhanced Sports Medicine Athletic Training Program For Schools
- Maryland First Responders Head To Hawaii To Assist With Maui Wildfires
- Man Shoots Mom Then Himself In Fairfax County
- Beyoncé Used This $32 Setting Spray To Keep Her Makeup Flawless At Her Rainy D.C. Show
- Anne Arundel County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
[UPDATED] Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Drake Confronts Male Fan For Wrestling With Woman Who Caught His Sweaty Towel, Social Media Clowns His Gross Groupie Behavior