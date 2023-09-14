According to a survey by the American College of Emergency Physicians, 85% of doctors believe that violence in ERs has worsened in the past five years, with two-thirds reporting being victims themselves.
In Virginia, a law that came into effect in July addresses this concern, mandating round-the-clock security guards and a security assessment and risk plan in every emergency department. INOVA, a healthcare institution, began taking steps to protect its medical personnel in 2018, but as incidents of abuse continue to rise, concerns persist.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
INOVA Fairfax reported around 650 incidents in 2021, a number that surged to nearly 1,000 in 2022. The stress of working in the emergency department, coupled with increasing workplace violence, has some healthcare professionals considering leaving the field.
INOVA has implemented various security measures, including encouraging staff to report issues, supporting those who wish to file police reports, and maintaining zero-tolerance policies. They’ve also introduced a weapons detector called Evolv and have armed security in every emergency department.
Training programs on de-escalation are conducted regularly, and despite the rising incident reports, worker’s compensation payments have decreased, suggesting that these efforts may be reducing physical abuse.
INOVA is committed to improving safety and holds frequent town hall meetings with staff to address their concerns and enhance security measures further.
Source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- Howard County Public School Changes Start Times Amid Issues With School Bus Services
- Enhanced Security Protocols Implemented At INOVA Fairfax Hospital Amid Surge In Violence Towards Staff
- Join RADIO ONE & The American Cancer Society At The “MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER WALK”
- Fairfax County Police Achieve DNA Breakthrough Leading To Arrest In 1994 Grisly Homicide Case
- VA Rapper ’23 Brazy’ Wanted For Murder of 10-Year-Old
- 5 PG County Employees Awarded For Saving Drowning Child
- Richmond Previews ‘Grand’ New Black-Owned Casino Resort On The Ballot This Year
- KIPP DC Student Required To Reveal Underwire Bra As Metal Detector Activates
- New Details Emerge In The Death Of Former Washington Football Player Dwayne Haskins
- March On Washington 60th Anniversary: More Than 1,000 HBCU Students Rally For Change
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Shocking’ New Mugshot As Tory Lanez Transferred To State Prison
-
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Gets House Arrest, Clowned On Social Media
-
Sept. 18th is National Cheeseburger Day: Here Are 10 Delicious Burger Deals
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Jack Daniel’s New Beginnings. Make It Count. Contest
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]