A Montgomery County Council Employee Used Funds For Personal Use

Montgomery County Inspector General recently completed an investigation into misconduct by a County Council employee. The inquiry revealed that the employee had improperly booked $11,490 in permits, falsely claiming they were for council use when, in fact, they were for the employee’s spouse.
The Inspector General’s office has notified the County Council, State’s Attorney’s Office, and County Ethics Commission of its findings. It was discovered that the county council had an account for booking synthetic turf fields, which the employee misused for personal purposes over the past year.
The employee’s identity remains confidential due to the nature of the personnel matter. Council President Evan Glass emphasized the council’s commitment to ethical conduct.
The investigation found that the $11,490 worth of field permits were booked using the council account but were never actually paid for. Additionally, the employee made false statements to investigators in an attempt to hide their actions.
The County Inspector General has acted as a fact-finder and has alerted both the Ethics Commission and State’s Attorney to the potential ethics violation and criminal behavior.
Legal experts like Donald Tobin, a University of Maryland Law School professor, view this process as a demonstration of the system working as intended, ensuring transparency and accountability for residents. The State’s Attorney’s Office has received the Inspector General’s report and will initiate a review to determine if any criminal behavior occurred.
source: The DMV Daily
