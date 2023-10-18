Arlington County Reopens Housing Voucher Waitlist Lot After Over A Decade

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Arlington has opened its Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist for the first time since 2012. This program helps residents with rent costs. Eligible residents can apply online for a chance to join the 5,000-slot waitlist, with a ten-day application window ending on September 23. To qualify, applicants must be U.S. citizens or have eligible immigration status and meet income limits based on family size.

Arlington updates its housing voucher waitlist every 10 to 20 years as eligibility changes. Applying doesn’t guarantee a spot, as selection is by lottery, with some priority for homeless or displaced families.

The program allocates 75% of vouchers to “extremely low-income” individuals (around $32,000 for singles) and 25% to “very low-income” individuals (about $53,000 for singles).

Arlington faces affordable housing challenges due to single-family homes dominating the area. The “Missing Middle” housing reform plan, approved this year, aims to increase housing options by allowing townhouses, duplexes, and small buildings in historically single-family neighborhoods.

Supporters hope this initiative will address affordability concerns in the turbulent housing market. To apply for the voucher waitlist lottery, visit Arlington County’s official website or click the link in our story.

