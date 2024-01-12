Maryland’s Latest Moves In Vaping Regulations

Maryland has recently taken bold steps to tackle vaping, particularly among the youth. The state now bars those under 21 from purchasing or possessing vaping products, aligning with the federal Tobacco/Vapor 21 Law. Amendments to the Maryland Clean Indoor Air Act extend the ban on vapor product use to indoor public spaces where smoking is already prohibited, creating uniformity in restrictions.
In a bid to deter usage, Maryland has introduced substantial taxes on vaping products. Electronic smoking devices face a 12% retail price tax while vaping liquid in 5 ml or smaller containers is taxed at 60%. This financial disincentive targets reducing vaping and offsetting associated healthcare costs.
The regulations include a contentious ban on flavored electronic smoking devices, limiting options to tobacco or menthol. Montgomery County extends this ban to cover all vapor products in flavors other than “tobacco,” specifically targeting the appeal of flavored options to young individuals. Maryland also mandates licenses for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors of electronic nicotine delivery systems, restricting vending machine sales to inaccessible establishments for those under 21.
Expanding beyond statewide regulations, vaping is now prohibited on Maryland Area Regional Commuter (MARC) trains and at Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA)-owned stations, impacting daily commutes. In essence, Maryland’s updated measures reflect a proactive stance on public health, incorporating increased age restrictions, substantial taxes, and bans on flavored vaping products, in line with national efforts to address smoking and vaping-related health concerns.
