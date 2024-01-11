Metro Rider Allegedly Sucker Punched Upon Exiting Columbia Heights Station

The Metro Transit Police Department is actively seeking a rider who alleges being sucker-punched upon disembarking from the train on Monday. The victim, identified as @Phillip_DT on X, claimed the unprovoked assault occurred during his inaugural week in Washington, D.C.
“I’m going to be fine. Nothing seems to be broken, but my wife is totally freaked out,” read his post.
D.C.’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice, Lindsey Appiah, extended assistance to “Phillip” on X. A spokesperson from the Metro Transit Police Department stated that officers are diligently working to contact the individual for a thorough investigation.
