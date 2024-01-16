93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Starting in March, the D.C. government will limit office workers’ remote work to one day per week, emphasizing the importance of being actively present in the community. Some exceptions, such as medical reasons, will be considered.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

D.C. Council employees and first responders may have different telework protocols, with a hope for federal government policy changes in the future. The new rule takes effect on March 10.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

DC Government Shifts Telework Policy For Office Workers

Maryland’s Latest Moves In Vaping Regulations

Metro Rider Allegedly Sucker Punched Upon Exiting Columbia Heights Station

Washington Wizards Essay Contest Deadline Coming Soon

Flood and wind warnings continue Wednesday as Marylanders survey storm damage

National Museum of African American History and Culture Kicks Off January 2024 with Dynamic Programming

2.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Rockville, Maryland

Family of 18-Year-Old Killed At New Year’s Eve Party Pleads For Information

Maryland MinimumWage Increases

The Most Stylish ‘Housewives Of Potomac’

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

DC Government Shifts Telework Policy For Office Workers was originally published on mymajicdc.com