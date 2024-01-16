Listen Live
DC Government Shifts Telework Policy For Office Workers

Published on January 16, 2024

2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the Best in Black
Starting in March, the D.C. government will limit office workers’ remote work to one day per week, emphasizing the importance of being actively present in the community. Some exceptions, such as medical reasons, will be considered.

D.C. Council employees and first responders may have different telework protocols, with a hope for federal government policy changes in the future. The new rule takes effect on March 10.

source: The DMV Daily

