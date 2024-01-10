Listen Live
The DMV

Johns Hopkins Medicine Reinstates Mask Mandate Across All Maryland Facilities

Published on January 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Honorees, 6th Annual Urban One Honors
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
mask

Source: Tolimir / Getty

Johns Hopkins Medicine reinstates mask requirements at all Maryland properties starting January 12. The policy covers employees, patients, and visitors, irrespective of vaccination status. With rising respiratory illnesses and low vaccination rates, the mandate aims for short-term enforcement.

Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

University of Maryland Medical System follows suit. Maryland Department of Health suggests mandates if COVID and flu hospitalizations surpass 10 per 100,000 residents. Stay informed for a safer community.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Johns Hopkins Medicine Reinstates Mask Mandate Across All Maryland Facilities  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close