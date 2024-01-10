Johns Hopkins Medicine Reinstates Mask Mandate Across All Maryland Facilities

Johns Hopkins Medicine reinstates mask requirements at all Maryland properties starting January 12. The policy covers employees, patients, and visitors, irrespective of vaccination status. With rising respiratory illnesses and low vaccination rates, the mandate aims for short-term enforcement.
University of Maryland Medical System follows suit. Maryland Department of Health suggests mandates if COVID and flu hospitalizations surpass 10 per 100,000 residents. Stay informed for a safer community.
