Assistant Police Chief of DC Announces Retirement

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Morgan Kane has announced her retirement, as confirmed by officials. News of Kane’s retirement came on Friday afternoon directly from MPD. Serving as the Assistant Chief of Police for Patrol Services North since July 2021, Kane has a substantial history with MPD, having joined in December 1998 and progressed through all ranks.

Over her career, she received several accolades, including PSA Officer of the Year, Captain of the Year, and Bureau Employee of the Year for the EOCOP. In a statement, Kane expressed excitement about the next chapter of her professional career and emphasized spending more time with her 9-year-old son, Cooper.

She acknowledged the sacrifices made during her 25 years of service while expressing deep pride in the men and women of MPD and gratitude to the residents of Washington, D.C. for their support, patience, and kindness.

source: The DMV Daily

