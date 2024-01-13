93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Several individuals are now in custody following an early Friday morning pursuit by the Virginia State Police (VSP), which concluded in Arlington County. VSP authorities disclosed that troopers were engaged in the pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle, ultimately culminating in the vehicle coming to a halt in the vicinity of S. Adams Street and S. 26th Street.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) promptly joined the effort, responding to VSP’s call for assistance in locating the suspects around 3:21 a.m. According to state police, the occupants of the pursued vehicle attempted to flee on foot but were successfully apprehended by law enforcement.

RELATED: Cars Stolen From New York Found In PG County

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, and the pursuit did not result in any damage to vehicles.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Wizards Move On From Wes Unseld Jr As Head Coach

DC Approves SNAP Benefit Increase Following Legal Pressure

Montgomery County Offers Free Tax Help For Income-Eligible Residents

Timbaland Is Headed Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Wu-Tang Clan With Redman, Thundercat Headline National Cannabis Festival 2024 In DC

DC Government Shifts Telework Policy For Office Workers

Arlington Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Concludes With Multiple Suspects In Custody

Washington Commanders Part Ways With Head Coach Ron Rivera

Assistant Police Chief of DC Announces Retirement

Maryland’s Latest Moves In Vaping Regulations

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Arlington Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Concludes With Multiple Suspects In Custody was originally published on woldcnews.com