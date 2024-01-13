Listen Live
Crime

Arlington Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Concludes With Multiple Suspects In Custody

Published on January 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Honorees, 6th Annual Urban One Honors
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
MASKED THIEF IN BALACLAVA WITH CROWBAR STEALING A CAR.

Source: Rafa Jodar / Getty

Several individuals are now in custody following an early Friday morning pursuit by the Virginia State Police (VSP), which concluded in Arlington County. VSP authorities disclosed that troopers were engaged in the pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle, ultimately culminating in the vehicle coming to a halt in the vicinity of S. Adams Street and S. 26th Street.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) promptly joined the effort, responding to VSP’s call for assistance in locating the suspects around 3:21 a.m. According to state police, the occupants of the pursued vehicle attempted to flee on foot but were successfully apprehended by law enforcement.

RELATED: Cars Stolen From New York Found In PG County

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, and the pursuit did not result in any damage to vehicles.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Arlington Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Concludes With Multiple Suspects In Custody  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close