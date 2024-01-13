Arlington Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Concludes With Multiple Suspects In Custody

Several individuals are now in custody following an early Friday morning pursuit by the Virginia State Police (VSP), which concluded in Arlington County. VSP authorities disclosed that troopers were engaged in the pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle, ultimately culminating in the vehicle coming to a halt in the vicinity of S. Adams Street and S. 26th Street.
The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) promptly joined the effort, responding to VSP’s call for assistance in locating the suspects around 3:21 a.m. According to state police, the occupants of the pursued vehicle attempted to flee on foot but were successfully apprehended by law enforcement.
Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, and the pursuit did not result in any damage to vehicles.
