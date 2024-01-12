Washington Commanders Part Ways With Head Coach Ron Rivera

The Washington Commanders have officially dismissed head coach Ron Rivera following their disappointing 4-13 season, culminating in a 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Rivera, who had overseen football operations for the past four seasons, anticipated the decision.
Last week, controlling owner Josh Harris revealed plans to separate the personnel and head coaching roles moving forward.
source: The DMV Daily
