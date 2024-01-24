The ‘Secure D.C.’ crime bill, proposed by Council Member Brooke Pinto, cleared a key hurdle with unanimous approval (5-0) in the Committee of the Judiciary and Public Safety. The comprehensive bill consolidates various proposed crime-related legislations into a single framework, addressing issues from gun offenses to nutritional standards in the D.C. Jail.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News
While the bill received unanimous support, concerns were expressed by council members, including Anita Bonds and Charles Allen, particularly regarding police accountability measures. The bill is scheduled for a first reading before the entire council on January 23, with ongoing discussions expected to refine specific aspects. Melissa Wasser from the ACLU raised concerns about public comprehension, over-incarceration, and a provision granting D.C. police the authority to declare drug-free zones, emphasizing the need for fair treatment in drug treatment services.
RELATED: DC Council Passes Emergency Public Safety Bill To Address Crime Crisis
Despite the bill’s focus on violence prevention and social services, Wasser stressed the importance of increased direct community investment.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
‘Secure DC’ Crime Bill Advances In Council was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
“Megan’s Law” Bar From Megan Thee Stallion Sent Nicki Minaj Spiraling, X Loves The Mess
-
[NEW MUSIC] Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back at Haters on ‘Hiss’
-
The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion
-
[VIDEO] Jay-Z Calls Out Grammys For Beyonce Snub PLUS Our Favorite Grammy Night Pics of The Carters
-
Girl Are You Okay? : Kanye West’s Latest Photos of Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Some Fans Worried
-
20 Creepiest Things To Whisper In Someone’s Ear While Hugging