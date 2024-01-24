93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The ‘Secure D.C.’ crime bill, proposed by Council Member Brooke Pinto, cleared a key hurdle with unanimous approval (5-0) in the Committee of the Judiciary and Public Safety. The comprehensive bill consolidates various proposed crime-related legislations into a single framework, addressing issues from gun offenses to nutritional standards in the D.C. Jail.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News

While the bill received unanimous support, concerns were expressed by council members, including Anita Bonds and Charles Allen, particularly regarding police accountability measures. The bill is scheduled for a first reading before the entire council on January 23, with ongoing discussions expected to refine specific aspects. Melissa Wasser from the ACLU raised concerns about public comprehension, over-incarceration, and a provision granting D.C. police the authority to declare drug-free zones, emphasizing the need for fair treatment in drug treatment services.

RELATED: DC Council Passes Emergency Public Safety Bill To Address Crime Crisis

Despite the bill’s focus on violence prevention and social services, Wasser stressed the importance of increased direct community investment.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Virginia Music Teacher Wins The 2024 Grammy Music Educator Award

PG County Native & DeMatha Alum Chase Young Aims For Super Bowl Glory

Governor Wes Moore Talks Hip-Hop, Shares Childhood Stories, Gives Insight On The 2024 Legislative Agenda + More!

Dramatic Crash Sends Car Plowing Into Centreville Home, Resulting In Severe Damage

Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s Forthcoming DC Restaurant Honors Benjamin Banneker

Wizards Move On From Wes Unseld Jr As Head Coach

‘Secure DC’ Crime Bill Advances In Council

DC Approves SNAP Benefit Increase Following Legal Pressure

Montgomery County Offers Free Tax Help For Income-Eligible Residents

Timbaland Is Headed Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

‘Secure DC’ Crime Bill Advances In Council was originally published on woldcnews.com