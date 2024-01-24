Listen Live
‘Secure DC’ Crime Bill Advances In Council

Published on January 24, 2024

new dc police chief

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The ‘Secure D.C.’ crime bill, proposed by Council Member Brooke Pinto, cleared a key hurdle with unanimous approval (5-0) in the Committee of the Judiciary and Public Safety. The comprehensive bill consolidates various proposed crime-related legislations into a single framework, addressing issues from gun offenses to nutritional standards in the D.C. Jail.

While the bill received unanimous support, concerns were expressed by council members, including Anita Bonds and Charles Allen, particularly regarding police accountability measures. The bill is scheduled for a first reading before the entire council on January 23, with ongoing discussions expected to refine specific aspects. Melissa Wasser from the ACLU raised concerns about public comprehension, over-incarceration, and a provision granting D.C. police the authority to declare drug-free zones, emphasizing the need for fair treatment in drug treatment services.

Despite the bill’s focus on violence prevention and social services, Wasser stressed the importance of increased direct community investment.

source: The DMV Daily

