DC’s Daily Rider Bike Shop Burglarized For The 3rd Time

A bike shop on the H Street corridor in the District was broken into for the third time in less than a year, highlighting the area’s escalating crime issues.
The latest break-in occurred early Tuesday morning when suspects shattered the storefront’s glass door to steal a bike. This incident follows two previous burglaries at the same store in March and April of 2023.
The rising crime rates have led to the closure of several businesses along H Street, a community known for its shopping and dining. For instance, Pursuite Wine Bar and Kitchen closed in December after multiple burglaries, and the vegan eatery Sticky Fingers plans to shut down later this month.
In response, a new police bike unit started patrolling the area last year. Currently, no suspects have been identified, and the store has provided surveillance footage to the police and insurance companies.
