DC Mayor Proposes Holding Parents Accountable For Children’s Chronic Absenteeism

Published on April 1, 2024

National Children's Museum Jan 29

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Mayor Muriel Bowser is committed to ensuring that every child in our city has access to a quality education. That is why she is taking proactive steps to address student absenteeism and hold parents accountable for their children’s school attendance.

Bowser is planning to introduce comprehensive measures aimed at fostering greater accountability and responsibility among parents when it comes to their child’s presence in school. This decision comes in light of recent statistics that have raised concerns about chronic absenteeism among our students. Did you know that in the 2022-2023 school year, a staggering 60% of high schoolers in D.C. were classified as chronically absent? It’s a concerning trend that Mayor Bowser is determined to reverse.

RELATED: Mayor Bowser Proposes Tougher Gun Penalties & More Pretrial Detention In New Legislation

On the other hand, progress is being made! Thanks to the dedicated efforts of D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee and Mayor Bowser’s administration, chronic absenteeism rates have seen a decline. According to recent data, as of March 23, absenteeism rates have dropped by 4.6% compared to the previous school year.

source: The DMV Daily

DC Mayor Proposes Holding Parents Accountable For Children’s Chronic Absenteeism  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

