Listen Live
Local

Virginia Enacts New Law Empowering Localities To Lower Highway Speed Limits

Published on June 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Street signs

Source: Tyler Comeaux / Getty

Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed a bill allowing Virginia localities to reduce speed limits on certain state roads to improve pedestrian safety. Delegate Betsy Carr highlighted the national epidemic of pedestrian fatalities due to speeding. The new law permits local speed limits to be lowered to 15 miles per hour on state highways in residential and commercial areas, previously controlled only by the state.

RELATED: Northwest DC’s Busiest Speed Camera Issues Over 33,000 Tickets In 3 Months

Morgan Dean from AAA noted that speed contributes to nearly half of Virginia’s traffic fatalities and significantly increases the risk of death for pedestrians. The law, effective July 1, requires localities to post signs indicating the new speed limits.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Cash For Dad
Contests

Dad’s Cash: Enter To Win $250 For Father’s Day!

Money
Contests

Rate Our Music For A Chance to Win $250 Cash For Gas!

Entertainment

First Look: Kandi Burruss Joins Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ In Season 2

41 items
Entertainment

City Is Back Up: Highlights & Reactions From Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth Concert In Los Angeles

Entertainment

Prime Video Orders Untitled Comedy Series Starring Riz Ahmed

Music

Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame

11 items
News

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Announce Verzuz Partnership With X & Elon Musk, Xitter Blinks In Juneteenth

10 items
Music

Black Music Month: Greatest Black Producers That Shaped The Soundtrack to Our Lives

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close