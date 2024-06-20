Virginia Enacts New Law Empowering Localities To Lower Highway Speed Limits

Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed a bill allowing Virginia localities to reduce speed limits on certain state roads to improve pedestrian safety. Delegate Betsy Carr highlighted the national epidemic of pedestrian fatalities due to speeding. The new law permits local speed limits to be lowered to 15 miles per hour on state highways in residential and commercial areas, previously controlled only by the state.
RELATED: Northwest DC’s Busiest Speed Camera Issues Over 33,000 Tickets In 3 Months
Morgan Dean from AAA noted that speed contributes to nearly half of Virginia’s traffic fatalities and significantly increases the risk of death for pedestrians. The law, effective July 1, requires localities to post signs indicating the new speed limits.
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26
-
Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum
-
Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
For Papas That Puff & Dads Who Dab: Check Out Our 2024 Father’s Day Cannabis Gift Guide #FathersDay
-
Chrisean Rock Arrested, 9-Month-Old Son Placed in Friend’s Care
-
Ballin’: Nick Cannon Gets His Testicles Insured For $10M