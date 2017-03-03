Body Goals! Teyana Taylor Launches New Workout Program

The program consists of a 90-day workout course and meal plan that combines dancing and fitness. The cost for the 90-day plan, which can be streamed anywhere, is $150 if you pay in installments or $100 for a single payment. Of course, G.O.O.D music’s first lady is rocking a pair of Yeezy’s in the promo clip for the program and making the workout look effortless.

If you want to be able to rock bikinis this summer like Teyana Taylor, check out Fade2fit.com.