Body Goals! Teyana Taylor Launches New Workout Program

Teyana Taylor has been everyone’s body goals for years now, but it wasn’t until after she gave birth to baby Junie that people really started to take notice. Mrs. Shumpert‘s VMA debut as the star of Kanye West‘s “Fade” video also helped catapult her to another stratosphere of bae-ness. Now, according to the singer, we all can have a body like her. Teyana took to Instagram to announce that she’ll be launching a new workout program called “Fade 2 Fit.”
FADE2FIT is officially LIVE! LINK IS IN BIO! I have tailored a 90-day Course to whip you into shape. We are going to have new exciting workouts for you every month in dope locations, with dope music, and dope choreography. Submit to get Fit and let's go! @fade2fitness #Fade2Fit #F2F #TeyanaTaylor #Fitness #Dance
The program consists of a 90-day workout course and meal plan that combines dancing and fitness. The cost for the 90-day plan, which can be streamed anywhere, is $150 if you pay in installments or $100 for a single payment. Of course, G.O.O.D music’s first lady is rocking a pair of Yeezy’s in the promo clip for the program and making the workout look effortless.
If you want to be able to rock bikinis this summer like Teyana Taylor, check out Fade2fit.com.