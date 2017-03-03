Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Body Goals! Teyana Taylor Launches New Workout Program

Finally.

1 hour ago

Staff
Leave a comment

2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty


Teyana Taylor has been everyone’s body goals for years now, but it wasn’t until after she gave birth to baby Junie that people really started to take notice. Mrs. Shumpert‘s VMA debut as the star of Kanye West‘s “Fade” video also helped catapult her to another stratosphere of bae-ness. Now, according to the singer, we all can have a body like her. Teyana took to Instagram to announce that she’ll be launching a new workout program called “Fade 2 Fit.”

The program consists of a 90-day workout course and meal plan that combines dancing and fitness. The cost for the 90-day plan, which can be streamed anywhere, is $150 if you pay in installments or $100 for a single payment. Of course, G.O.O.D music’s first lady is rocking a pair of Yeezy’s in the promo clip for the program and making the workout look effortless.

Cause my beach is bettah in @fashionnova 🌊 💦☀️

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on

If you want to be able to rock bikinis this summer like Teyana Taylor, check out Fade2fit.com.

Teyana Taylor's Sexiest Moments

13 photos Launch gallery

Teyana Taylor's Sexiest Moments

Continue reading Teyana Taylor’s Sexiest Moments

Teyana Taylor's Sexiest Moments

Body , Dance , Fit , fitness , goals , program , Teyana Taylor , work out

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos