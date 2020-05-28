Tone Your Booty And Core With Jackie Paige’s Midday Workout

Tone that booty and core with today’s Midday Workout. Midday Workouts focus on burning calories, building muscle and building a better you!

For today’s Midday Workout, you will need a set of weights ( 5 to 10 pounds) and a mat.

Complete each workout for 45 second to one minute, followed by a 10-30 second rest break. Compete circuit 3-4 times.

Remember to warm up and cool down!

Workout demonstations below:

1. Crunch with Weight

2. Plank Taps

3. Lateral Pullover with Pelvic Thrust

4. Straight-Leg Kickbacks

For more workouts or to join one of my virtual classes, follow me on all social media at LoveJackiePaige.

