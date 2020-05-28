Tone Your Booty And Core With Jackie Paige’s Midday Workout

Tone that booty and core with today’s Midday Workout. Midday Workouts focus on burning calories, building muscle and building a better you!
For today’s Midday Workout, you will need a set of weights ( 5 to 10 pounds) and a mat.
Complete each workout for 45 second to one minute, followed by a 10-30 second rest break. Compete circuit 3-4 times.
Remember to warm up and cool down!
Workout demonstations below:
1. Crunch with Weight
2. Plank Taps
3. Lateral Pullover with Pelvic Thrust
4. Straight-Leg Kickbacks
For more workouts or to join one of my virtual classes, follow me on all social media at LoveJackiePaige.
View this post on Instagram
🔥At-Home Core and Glute Circuit🏡 ________________________ 💪🏾READY.SET.GO💪🏾 __________________________________ 👭Tag a bestie so they can try! ___________________________________ Equipment: Matt and a dumbbell Perform each exercise for 45-60 second, taking a 30 second rest break between each move. Don’t forget to hydrate! Repeat circuit 4 to 5 times for a 15-20 minute core and Glute at-home workout. 🍑 __________________________ Save now, workout later!! And tag me during and after this without!!💪🏾💪🏾 ______________________ #fitathome #gym #glutesworkout #strongwomen #fitfortheculture #melaninfitness #fitchick #homeworkouts #girlswholift #absworkout #glutes #gluteworkout