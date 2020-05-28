CLOSE
Jackie Paige
Tone Your Booty And Core With Jackie Paige’s Midday Workout

Tone that booty and core with today’s Midday Workout. Midday Workouts focus on burning calories, building muscle and building a better you!

For today’s  Midday Workout, you will need a set of  weights ( 5 to 10 pounds) and a mat.

Complete each workout for 45 second to one minute, followed by a 10-30 second rest break. Compete circuit 3-4 times.

Remember to warm up and cool down! 

Workout demonstations below:

 

1. Crunch with Weight

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

2. Plank Taps

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Lateral Pullover with Pelvic Thrust

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Straight-Leg Kickbacks

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

For more workouts or to join one of my virtual classes, follow me on all social media at LoveJackiePaige. 

View this post on Instagram

🔥At-Home Core and Glute Circuit🏡 ________________________ 💪🏾READY.SET.GO💪🏾 __________________________________ 👭Tag a bestie so they can try! ___________________________________ Equipment: Matt and a dumbbell Perform each exercise for 45-60 second, taking a 30 second rest break between each move. Don’t forget to hydrate! Repeat circuit 4 to 5 times for a 15-20 minute core and Glute at-home workout. 🍑 __________________________ Save now, workout later!! And tag me during and after this without!!💪🏾💪🏾 ______________________ #fitathome #gym #glutesworkout #strongwomen #fitfortheculture #melaninfitness #fitchick #homeworkouts #girlswholift #absworkout #glutes #gluteworkout

A post shared by Jackie Paige (@lovejackiepaige) on

At- Home Workouts , booty , core , Jackie Paige , Paiges2fitness , Tone , Workout

