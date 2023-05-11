Teen Girl Dead After Shooting In District Heights

A teen girl was killed in a double shooting inside a home in District Heights. The incident occurred around 9:35 pm on Wednesday in the 1800 block of Tanow Place.
When police arrived, they discovered a guy and a female inside with gunshot wounds. Both were admitted to the hospital but the young girl was confirmed dead afterward and the man’s condition is unknown. The nature of their relationship is also unknown.
This story is still developing.
