20 Kids From Southeast DC Designed Their Dream Playground

Twenty children from Southeast D.C. created their ideal playground. KABOOM!, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing disparity in playspace, held a Design Day with children and parents to develop ideas for a community playground. The playground’s construction is planned to begin in September.

Since 2013, the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation has supported the 11th KABOOM! playground in the D.C. metropolitan area. They are the Washington Capitals, Washington Mystics, and Washington Wizards’ charity arm.

KABOOM! will include all of the ideas after compiling them, and the community will vote on the final playground design.

