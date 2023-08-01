Listen Live
The DMV

A Tree In NE DC Fell On Apartments & Cars Causing For Evacuation After Storm

Published on August 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
China Jinjiang Typhoon Doksuri Aftermath

Source: Future Publishing / Getty

Authorities evacuate residents from an apartment building in Northeast, after a large tree fell onto the building.

 Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

Residents at an apartment building in the area of 1200 block Queen St. have been evacuated to an adjacent building, following severe thunderstorms. Firefighters are checking for any structural damage to building.

No reported injuries.

Source: @Fox5DC

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

A Tree In NE DC Fell On Apartments & Cars Causing For Evacuation After Storm  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close