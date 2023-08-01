A Tree In NE DC Fell On Apartments & Cars Causing For Evacuation After Storm

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Authorities evacuate residents from an apartment building in Northeast, after a large tree fell onto the building.

Residents at an apartment building in the area of 1200 block Queen St. have been evacuated to an adjacent building, following severe thunderstorms. Firefighters are checking for any structural damage to building.

No reported injuries.

Source: @Fox5DC

