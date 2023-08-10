Listen Live
Man Shoots Mom Then Himself In Fairfax County

Published on August 10, 2023

Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation

Police say a son shot his mother inside a Falls Church apartment on Thursday, then turned the gun on himself. According to authorities, the incident took place at the Woodland Tower Condominiums in the 6000 block of Arlington Boulevard.

Around 4:30 p.m., the mother called 911 and reported being shot in the arm, body, and leg. Both she and her son were taken to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries The woman has been upgraded to a non-life-threatening condition and is expected to survive.

Police recovered a .22 caliber handgun at the scene and are still trying to figure out what prompted the shooting. They did confirm there is no apparent threat to the community.

source: The DMV Daily

was originally published on woldcnews.com

