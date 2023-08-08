Listen Live
The DMV

DMV Security Guard Accidentally Shoots Themself In the Hand

Published on August 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Security guard, safety officer and man with walkie talkie in hand on street for protection, patrol or watch. Law enforcement, focus and duty with a crime prevention male worker in uniform in the city

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

An armed security guard at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Arlington accidentally shot himself in the hand. Arlington County police officers were called to the 4100 block of S. Four Mile Run Drive just after 7 a.m. on July 24.

 Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

Investigators learned that an armed security guard was in a backroom preparing for the day when he accidentally discharged his gun, hitting his hand. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The guard was identified as 29-year-old Nana Agyire of Chevy Chase. Agyire was charged with discharging a firearm in a public place and released on a summons.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

DMV Security Guard Accidentally Shoots Themself In the Hand  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close