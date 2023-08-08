An armed security guard at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Arlington accidentally shot himself in the hand. Arlington County police officers were called to the 4100 block of S. Four Mile Run Drive just after 7 a.m. on July 24.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
Investigators learned that an armed security guard was in a backroom preparing for the day when he accidentally discharged his gun, hitting his hand. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The guard was identified as 29-year-old Nana Agyire of Chevy Chase. Agyire was charged with discharging a firearm in a public place and released on a summons.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- UVA Shooting Survivor Michael Hollins Makes Insiring Return For New Football Season
- Loudoun County Public School Employees To Receive Minimum 5% Pay Raise Under 2024 Budget
- Trayon White Calls On National Guard For Help As Violence Increases In DC
- DC Doggy Day Care Owner Permanently Closes NE Location After Flash Floods Lead To Loss of Several Dogs
- Intoxicated Carjackers Attempt To Steal Ride-On Bus In Wheaton
- Nationals Park Nominated For Best Stadium Food
- MCPS Launches Enhanced Sports Medicine Athletic Training Program For Schools
- Maryland First Responders Head To Hawaii To Assist With Maui Wildfires
- Man Shoots Mom Then Himself In Fairfax County
- Beyoncé Used This $32 Setting Spray To Keep Her Makeup Flawless At Her Rainy D.C. Show
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
DMV Security Guard Accidentally Shoots Themself In the Hand was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Watch This: Usher & Keke Troll The Hell Out Of Her Baby Daddy, Social Media Approves
-
Controversy Over ‘Blind Side’ Validity Leads To Social Media Oddly Turning On… Sandra Bullock?
-
[UPDATED] Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Drake Confronts Male Fan For Wrestling With Woman Who Caught His Sweaty Towel, Social Media Clowns His Gross Groupie Behavior