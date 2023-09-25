VA Jogger Utilizes Jui-Jitsu Techniques To Subdue Cyclist Who Allegedly Assaulted Her

Jaqueline Guimaraes experienced a sudden incident while jogging near 14th Street N. and N. Rolfe Street in Arlington. A man on a bicycle slapped her on the buttocks. Determined to stop him, she enlisted the help of a passerby, and together, they pursued the bicyclist for about a mile, eventually apprehending him near Wilson Boulevard and N. Lynn Street in Rosslyn.
Using self-defense techniques she learned from her fiancé, who practices jiu-jitsu, Jaqueline subdued the man. The police arrived, identified the man as 25-year-old Edgar Estrada Espana of Arlington, and took him to the hospital, where he was expected to be released on a summons.
Jaqueline hopes her actions serve as a deterrent to potential attackers and urges everyone to stay vigilant and prepared for unexpected situations. She has received messages of encouragement from the community.
source: The DMV Daily
