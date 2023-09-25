Listen Live
The DMV

VA Jogger Utilizes Jui-Jitsu Techniques To Subdue Cyclist Who Allegedly Assaulted Her

Published on September 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Young woman running up the stairs outdoors

Source: MixMedia / Getty

Jaqueline Guimaraes experienced a sudden incident while jogging near 14th Street N. and N. Rolfe Street in Arlington. A man on a bicycle slapped her on the buttocks. Determined to stop him, she enlisted the help of a passerby, and together, they pursued the bicyclist for about a mile, eventually apprehending him near Wilson Boulevard and N. Lynn Street in Rosslyn.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

Using self-defense techniques she learned from her fiancé, who practices jiu-jitsu, Jaqueline subdued the man. The police arrived, identified the man as 25-year-old Edgar Estrada Espana of Arlington, and took him to the hospital, where he was expected to be released on a summons.

Also See: Creep Alert: Man Hides Camera in Woman’s Alarm Clock, Records 140 Videos of Her

Jaqueline hopes her actions serve as a deterrent to potential attackers and urges everyone to stay vigilant and prepared for unexpected situations. She has received messages of encouragement from the community.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close