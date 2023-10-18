What Is The Most Popular Halloween Candy in The DMV?

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to make sure that Trick-Or-Treat participants get the right amount of candy for the kids. However, getting the right kind of candy is just as important.
As reported by the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy sales are expected to hit a whopping $3.6 billion this year. With that in mind, one has to know: What’s the most popular candy for Halloween this year?
CandyStore.com also reports that in its study of 15 years worth of sales data (2007-2022), the most popular Halloween candy nationally are Reese’s Cups, followed by M&Ms and Hot Tamales.
Diving deeper, CandyStore listed the top 3 Halloween candy in each state. We breakdown the results for The DMV below:
D.C.
- M&M’s (25,631 pounds sold)
- Tootsie Pops (22,159 pounds sold)
- Blow Pops (20,649 pounds sold)
Maryland
- Hershey Kisses (38,119 pounds sold)
- Hershey’s Mini Bars (36,857 pounds sold)
- Reese’s Cups (28,976 pounds sold)
Virginia
- Butterfinger (157,463 pounds sold)
- M&M’s (156,838 pounds sold)
- Hot Tamales (95,322 pounds sold)
Nationwide, M&Ms are the #1 choice this year with 99,163 pounds sold and Reese’s Cups (last year’s winner) are in 2nd place with 86,055 pounds sold. For more data to help with your Halloween candy shopping, click here.
