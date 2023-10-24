For the second time in three days, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to a threat at Montgomery Blair High School. Just two minutes after the dismissal bells rang on Monday afternoon, the department issued an alert regarding an ongoing investigation into the validity of the threat targeting the school.
Authorities ensured the safety of students and faculty on the school premises by securing them in designated areas and subsequently sending them home. At one point, there was a notable police presence around the school building, with K-9 units actively searching for any potential evidence.
Approximately an hour after the commencement of the police investigation, around 4 p.m., it was determined that the threat was found to be “not valid.” This followed an incident on Friday morning when Blair’s Principal, Renay Johnson, reported a bomb threat, leading to the school being placed on lockdown.
On that same Friday, Johnson shared on X just before 7:15 a.m. that they had received the “all-clear directive from the police,” confirming that it was safe to re-enter the building. After ensuring the school’s security on Monday, Johnson subsequently communicated this development to the Blair High School community through a letter.
source: The DMV Daily
Montgomery Blair High School Faces 2nd Bomb Threat Within 3 Days was originally published on woldcnews.com
