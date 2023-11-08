Maryland Care Worker Sentenced For Leaving Man With Autism Alone in Stolen Van

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A former Maryland care facility worker, Kelly Barry, has been sentenced to several months in jail after pleading guilty to a serious incident. Barry left a vulnerable adult, under his care, alone in a vehicle that was subsequently stolen while he was making food deliveries.

At the sentencing hearing, Barry was ordered to serve 180 days in jail. In 2022, he worked as a direct support professional for Community Options, a residential facility in Rockville, where his responsibilities included accompanying individuals with special needs on community outings.

According to court documents, between June and October, Barry would pick up the individuals and, on occasion, use the facility’s van to make food deliveries while still being on duty.

On October 19, while working with a non-verbal man with autism, Barry drove to Washington, D.C., and made a total of five food deliveries. During the last delivery, the man with autism was left alone in the vehicle, and the van was stolen.

Shockingly, Barry failed to inform the police that the man with autism was in the vehicle when it was stolen. Hours later, the man was discovered by the PGPD, wandering barefoot in the middle of traffic on the I-495.

A portion of Barry’s jail time will be suspended, and in addition to his 180-day sentence, he was placed on 14 months of supervised probation, ordered to complete 90 hours of community service, and is prohibited from working with individuals who are unable to care for themselves.

