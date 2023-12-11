Bomb Threat Targets Drag Brunch At Takoma Park Restaurant

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

An all-clear has been given by the police following a bomb threat targeting Motorkat, a restaurant in Takoma Park, MD, during their drag brunch on Saturday. The threat, received via email, prompted Takoma Park Police to investigate, closing the 6900 block of Laurel Avenue to the public around 11 a.m.

The area reopened at 3:15 p.m. with no credible threat. Motorkat canceled the drag events, offering refunds, and expressed commitment to promoting inclusivity despite the incident, denouncing hate and standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

source: The DMV Daily

