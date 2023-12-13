93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Bethesda business owners are expressing frustration over an increase in shoplifting incidents, particularly at a Nike store in the 7100 block of Arlington Rd. Thieves targeted the store twice, making off with stolen merchandise in both instances.

The first incident occurred on Friday, December 8, around 4:26 p.m., involving three suspects who entered the store, stole merchandise, and fled the scene.

A few days later, on Monday, December 11, around 4:40 p.m., police responded to another report of shoplifting at the same Nike store, where a large group of suspects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise before leaving the scene.

source: The DMV Daily

Bethesda Business Owners Frustrated With Surge In Shoplifting, Nike Store Targeted Twice was originally published on mymajicdc.com