Bethesda business owners are expressing frustration over an increase in shoplifting incidents, particularly at a Nike store in the 7100 block of Arlington Rd. Thieves targeted the store twice, making off with stolen merchandise in both instances.
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
The first incident occurred on Friday, December 8, around 4:26 p.m., involving three suspects who entered the store, stole merchandise, and fled the scene.
RELATED: Late Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward Accused of Stealing $2.2M From KIPP DC Schools
A few days later, on Monday, December 11, around 4:40 p.m., police responded to another report of shoplifting at the same Nike store, where a large group of suspects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise before leaving the scene.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Bethesda Business Owners Frustrated With Surge In Shoplifting, Nike Store Targeted Twice was originally published on mymajicdc.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
It’s A Wrap?! Cardi B & Offset Unfollow Each Other On Social Media, Is The Split Official?!
-
Cardi B Steps Out In A Bowl Shaped Pixie Haircut And We Need More!
-
REPORT: Washington Wizards & The Capitals Leaving DC To Move To Virginia
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost