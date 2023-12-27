Metro Extends Hours For New Years Eve Celebrations

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Metrorail lines will operate on a regular Sunday schedule during the holidays, including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Metro’s 24-hour bus service is recommended, and parking is free at all Metro-owned facilities on holidays.

Note that Red Line construction will persist throughout the holidays. Be sure to check the Metrorail schedule to help plan out your travel ahead of time.

