Metrorail lines will operate on a regular Sunday schedule during the holidays, including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Metro’s 24-hour bus service is recommended, and parking is free at all Metro-owned facilities on holidays.
Note that Red Line construction will persist throughout the holidays. Be sure to check the Metrorail schedule to help plan out your travel ahead of time.
source: The DMV Daily
Metro Extends Hours For New Years Eve Celebrations was originally published on woldcnews.com
