Family of 18-Year-Old Killed At New Year’s Eve Party Pleads For Information

The D.C. police have arrested 18-year-old Jelani Cousin in connection with the tragic New Year’s Eve hotel party shooting that claimed the life of 18-year-old Ashlei Hinds. Hinds, an accomplished student at Louisiana State University, was described as a “beautiful soul” by her family.
Her parents, devastated by the loss, shared her achievements and aspirations. The incident unfolded during a party at the Friendship Heights Embassy Suites hotel, resulting in an altercation and gunfire. Hinds was found unconscious in room 718 and pronounced dead at the scene.
As the family mourns, a public meeting is planned to address the ongoing issue of violence in the city, with Hinds’ murder marking the first homicide in D.C. for 2024.
The suspected shooter has been identified through released images, emphasizing the need for justice in the face of escalating violence, which saw 274 homicides in the city in 2023, the highest since 1997.
source: The DMV Daily
