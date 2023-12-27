Virginia Introduces Bill To Hold Adults Accountable When Children Use Their Guns In Crimes

Virginia Democrats are addressing gun violence by proposing a bill that holds adults accountable when children use their guns in crimes. If passed, gun owners could face a class 1 misdemeanor charge, punishable by a $2,500 fine and up to a year in prison.
Senator-elect Schuyler VanValkenburg, a bill patron, emphasizes the need for responsible gun storage to prevent children’s access. However, Second Amendment advocates, like Philip Van Cleave, argue that the bill lacks exceptions for minors using parental guns in self-defense situations.
A similar bill failed in 2023 but may find greater support in the 2024 Democratic-controlled House of Delegates.
source: The DMV Daily
