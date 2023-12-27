Listen Live
Crime

Virginia Introduces Bill To Hold Adults Accountable When Children Use Their Guns In Crimes

Published on December 27, 2023

Honorees, 6th Annual Urban One Honors
Man holding handgun pistol

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

Virginia Democrats are addressing gun violence by proposing a bill that holds adults accountable when children use their guns in crimes. If passed, gun owners could face a class 1 misdemeanor charge, punishable by a $2,500 fine and up to a year in prison.

Senator-elect Schuyler VanValkenburg, a bill patron, emphasizes the need for responsible gun storage to prevent children’s access. However, Second Amendment advocates, like Philip Van Cleave, argue that the bill lacks exceptions for minors using parental guns in self-defense situations.

A similar bill failed in 2023 but may find greater support in the 2024 Democratic-controlled House of Delegates.

source: The DMV Daily

