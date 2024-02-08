Maryland Program Offering Free Medical Equipment Aids For Residents In Need

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Mobility is a crucial aspect of life, and a program in Prince George’s County is making significant strides in enhancing it for people across the entire state, and the best part—it’s free.

The Durable Medical Equipment Re-Use Center, directed by Ian Edwards, offers a range of medical equipment, from canes, crutches, and walkers to advanced items like manual wheelchairs, power wheelchairs, scooters, and lifts. The program serves all Maryland residents, regardless of age, and operates on a state-funded basis, ensuring that individuals, both insured and uninsured, have access to essential mobility aids.

“We serve both uninsured individuals but also individuals with insurance who may be experiencing delays in getting the equipment they needed, whether that’s through manufacturer shortages, supply chain delays,” explains Edwards. The program relies on donated equipment, ensuring that it is thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, and refurbished before being provided to new owners. With a substantial warehouse, the center distributes around 300 pieces of equipment each month, making a positive impact on the lives of many.

