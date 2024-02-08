Listen Live
Health

Maryland Program Offering Free Medical Equipment Aids For Residents In Need

Published on February 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Honorees, 6th Annual Urban One Honors
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Nurse, peace and park with old woman in a wheelchair for retirement, elderly care and physical therapy. Trust, medical and healthcare with african patient and caregiver in nature for rehabilitation

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Mobility is a crucial aspect of life, and a program in Prince George’s County is making significant strides in enhancing it for people across the entire state, and the best part—it’s free.

Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

The Durable Medical Equipment Re-Use Center, directed by Ian Edwards, offers a range of medical equipment, from canes, crutches, and walkers to advanced items like manual wheelchairs, power wheelchairs, scooters, and lifts. The program serves all Maryland residents, regardless of age, and operates on a state-funded basis, ensuring that individuals, both insured and uninsured, have access to essential mobility aids.

RELATED: Bowie, Maryland Named One Of The Best Places To Live In America

“We serve both uninsured individuals but also individuals with insurance who may be experiencing delays in getting the equipment they needed, whether that’s through manufacturer shortages, supply chain delays,” explains Edwards. The program relies on donated equipment, ensuring that it is thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, and refurbished before being provided to new owners. With a substantial warehouse, the center distributes around 300 pieces of equipment each month, making a positive impact on the lives of many.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Maryland Program Offering Free Medical Equipment Aids For Residents In Need  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close