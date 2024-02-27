House Moves Forward With RFK Stadium Site Bill

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Lawmakers are injecting fresh energy into legislation aimed at granting Washington, D.C. control over the old RFK Stadium site. The Washington Commanders ownership group has been exploring options across the District, Maryland, and Virginia, but reclaiming the site could serve as a compelling incentive to return the team to its origins.

The once-vibrant RFK Stadium now bears the marks of time, with peeling paint and rust stains adorning what was once a monument to sports. The federal government currently owns the land, prompting city leaders to advocate for greater control over its fate. Proposals have emerged to transform the site into a versatile sports and entertainment complex, potentially enticing the Commanders back to Washington.

Bill H. R. 4984, known as the D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act, proposes granting the District of Columbia a 99-year lease on the land. D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton notes that the legislation offers flexibility, allowing for diverse uses such as stadiums, parks, commercial ventures, or residential developments.

If enacted, the bill would take effect within 180 days. However, significant hurdles remain, with D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson emphasizing that funding for any redevelopment would need to come from private investment rather than the city’s budget.

